DC Matiari Conducts Surprise Visit To Enforce Official Prices Of Chapati

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh conducted a surprise visit to various hotels, naan and chapati sellers to ensure compliance with official prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh conducted a surprise visit to various hotels, naan and chapati sellers to ensure compliance with official prices.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sattar Shaikh and Mukhtarkar Sanaober, he inspected hotels along the NHA, Oderolal Station, Khaiber and other areas to enforce the official rates of chapati and naan issued by the district administration.

During the visit, warnings were issued to violators, which were fixed to provide relief to the public.

According to the approved prices 80 grams chapatti was fixed at Rs10, 120 grams of tandoori naan fixed at Rs15 while naan of 150 grams was fixed at 20 rupees.

The Deputy Commissioner's surprise inspection aims to protect consumers and ensure that hotel owners and chapati/naan sellers adhere to these fixed prices, which were recently announced to maintain price stability and control inflation.

