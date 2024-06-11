DC Matiari directs comprehensive security, cleanliness plans on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh has directed all relevant departments to ensure preparations for Eid Ul Azha to avoid any inconvenience to the public.

This he said while presiding over a meeting at DC Office which was attended by SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioners Noor Ahmad Khahro and Monis Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners Dr. Mazhar, Hataf Siyal, Town Officers and others.

According to a handout, during the meeting DC directed for comprehensive contingency plans for security of Eid congregations in open grounds and major mosques, increased police patrolling on national highways and establishment of check posts where necessary.

SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah informed that nearly 500 police personnel will perform their duties for security, and the number of security personnel will be increased for major Eid Gahs and mosques, for which a contingency plan has been prepared.

DC Shaikh directed all Town Officers to prepare a comprehensive plan for cleanliness, disposal of animal offals, and ensure presence in the field after Eid prayer. He directed all assistant commissioners to convene meetings at the taluka level and personally monitor all activities.