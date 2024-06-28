Open Menu

DC Matiari Directs Foolproof Security Arrangements For Ashura-e-Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh has ordered comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful Ashura-e-Muharram. A high-level meeting was held at DC Complex Matiari in this regard, which was attended by SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah, ADC-I Noor Ahmad Khahro, DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Husain, ADC-II Moonis Ahmad, Assistant Commissioners, Town Officers and religious scholars representing different schools of thought.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all law enforcement agencies to intensify surveillance in Bhitt Shah, particularly in hotels, where a large number of outsiders are expected to arrive.

He emphasized the need for stringent snap checking on NHA & hotels and instructed that only permitted religious scholars, cleared by the provincial home department, be allowed to deliver speeches.

He warned that no banned scholars would be allowed to enter in the district, ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for the Ashura observances.

DC urged Ulemas to promote love, peace and brotherhood in their sermons and discourage fire brand hate speeches. SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah announced a contingency plan for security stating that written permission for Majalis and processions is a prior requirement.

The DC said that this time the monsoon season and the days of Ashura are coming together so the concerned departments should work together to complete all the tasks.

He directed the establishment of a central control room at the DC Office and instructed all assistant commissioners to convene meetings with religious scholars at the taluka level for Ashura arrangements and to ensure peace and tranquility.

