DC Matiari directs officials to stay alert amid potential flood threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has directed officials to remain in close coordination with their respective assistant commissioners.

He directed that if any government department building was found vacant near the servants, it should be identified and a report should be submitted. These directives were given while presiding over a meeting of the DDMA held at Latif Hall.

Addressing the meeting, the DC instructed assistant commissioners to convince people living in kacha areas and along the river embankments, through local notables, to relocate to safer places. He stressed that special care must be taken to shift elderly persons, women, and children to safe locations.

He further said that in case of any potential flood situation, the availability of boats and divers must be ensured for immediate rescue operations, and services of the Pakistan Navy should also be sought in this regard.

The DC directed health department officials to provide full medical facilities to migrating people as well as to residents of villages located along embankments.

Life-saving medicines, especially vaccines for snake bites and dog bites, should be stocked in large quantities, while ambulances must remain on high alert, he further directed.

DC also directed officials of PPHI and Rescue 1122 to work in coordination with the health department in the spirit of teamwork so that any untoward situation can be dealt with promptly.

Irrigation officials were directed to monitor embankments round the clock, ensure the availability of necessary machinery and flood-fighting materials at vulnerable points, and keep their staff vigilant, particularly at night, regarding water flow and seepage.

The police department was directed to ensure the security of displaced persons and prevent incidents of looting. For this purpose, temporary police check-posts should be established along the embankments, patrolling should be increased and the services of Rangers should also be sought.

The livestock and fisheries departments were directed to arrange medical camps for the treatment of cattle and poultry. During the meeting, District Health Officer Matiari Dr Syed Asif Hussain Shah briefed that all hospitals and rural health centers of the district had been put on high alert, while more than 20 mobile teams of the health department were currently providing medical facilities at different locations in the district.

The meeting was attended by SSP Matiari Aijaz Memon, ADC-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, ADC-II Iqra Jannat, all assistant commissioners of the district, and officers from relevant departments.