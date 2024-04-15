Open Menu

DC Matiari Holds Introductory Meeting, Condoles Bereaved Family, Inspects Medical Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh held an introductory meeting with revenue officers on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Monis Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar and other officers were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers to utilize their best abilities honestly for the resolution of public issues and ensure punctuality during office hours.

Later, DC Matiari reached the village Latif Unar of New Saeedabad and expressed condolences to the bereaved family on the death of four children due to a wall collapse, assuring them of the government of Sindh's cooperation.

He also visited a medical camp set up by the health department in Matiari on the national highway. On this occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Iqbal Jagirani, Additional District Health Officer (ADHO) Dr. Nazir Mallah briefed him about the available medicines, ambulance, and other facilities in the medical camp.

