DC Matiari Inaugurates HPV Vaccination Campaign
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer (HPV) formally inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Monday at Government Girls High School Matiari.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that this campaign was extremely important for the future health of girls, as this vaccine would help protect them from a dangerous disease. He urged parents to fully cooperate with the health department in getting their children vaccinated so that this campaign can reach the maximum number of girls in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner further said that health and education departments were working jointly, while the participation of non-governmental organizations had also been ensured so that this facility could reach out-of-school girls as well.
On this occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Matiari Dr. Asif Shah, ADHO Dr. Nazir Mallah, officers of the health department, representatives of NGOs and school teachers were present in large numbers.
According to a handout, in the initial phase of the campaign, several girls were vaccinated, and parents were provided awareness about the disease. The health department officials informed that around 63,000 girls between the ages of 9 and 14 in district Matiari were targeted for vaccination, for which 64 teams were working in the field. On the occasion, an awareness seminar was also organized by the health department. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the campaign by cutting the ribbon.
