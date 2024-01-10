Open Menu

DC Matiari Inaugurates Renovated Building Of PPHI Basic Health Center

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DC Matiari inaugurates renovated building of PPHI basic health center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Mitiari Lal Dino Mangi has directed health officials to take effective measures to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of district Matiari.

He expressed these views at the inauguration of the renovated building of the PPHI basic health center Laloo Mangwano.

Following the inauguration, deputy commissioner Mitiari visited various sections of the health center and assessed the available facilities. During the briefing, District Manager PPHI Dr. Dileeep Kumar highlighted that PPHI health center Laloo Mangwano caters to over 4,000 OPDs monthly, providing free 24-hour normal delivery services and around 70 deliveries conducted monthly under the supervision of senior lady doctors.

He mentioned that screening and treatment for malnourished children, family planning services, free laboratory facilities, Hepatitis B and C tests, and vaccine facilities are also available. Furthermore, a program has been initiated to provide financial assistance of 36,000 rupees during pregnancy for the social protection of pregnant women.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khehro, District Health Officer Dr. Iqbal Jagirani, District Manager PPHI Dr. Dileep Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Monis Ahmed and other officials were also present on the occasion.

