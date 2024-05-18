DC Matiari inaugurates renovated dispensary

Deputy Commissioner Matiari district Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Government Dispensary Khanothe near Hala Old

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari district Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Saturday inaugurated the renovated Government Dispensary Khanothe near Hala Old.

On this occasion, the DC inspected the healthcare facility including its Heat Stroke Corner, Labor Room, male and female wards, Operation Theatre and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD).

District Manager (DM) People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Dr Iqra Bhatti briefed the DC about the revamped dispensary. She said that the PPHI was operating 33 health facilities in Matiari, providing quality healthcare services to the local people.