DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh inspected the Indus River embankment at Bhanoth and Hala, assessing the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season here on Monday.

Executive Engineer Irrigation Khalid Jan Baloch briefed the Deputy Commissioner, stating that the embankments in district Matiari are currently secure, with a moderate water flow of 100,000 cusecs.

He highlighted that the irrigation department has strengthened vulnerable points, including the construction of T-Spur and other infrastructure.

However, the Executive Engineer added that heavy rainfall and glacier melting in northern areas after July 15 may lead to medium flooding, and assured that all resources have been mobilized for advance preparations.

The DC directed irrigation officers to prepare a comprehensive contingency plan and remain vigilant, in light of the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast of heavy rains during the upcoming monsoon season. He emphasized the need for effective inter-departmental coordination to ensure public safety during rains.