DC Matiari Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal LPG Shops, Urges Public Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC Matiari intensifies crackdown on illegal LPG shops, urges public cooperation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh intensified the crackdown on illegal LPG shops in residential areas of the district, following the devastating blast in Hyderabad, that claimed several precious lives.

DC conducted surprise visits to various areas and sealed several illegal LPG shops. He also directed assistant commissioners of Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad to conduct thorough inspections in all major towns and rural areas to identify and seal illegal LPG shops operating in residential areas.

According to a handout, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh took prompt action and sealed unauthorized LPG shops in Odero Lal Station. Meanwhile, AC Hala also sealed illegal shops of LPG in taluka area. The DC Matiari has urged the public to cooperate with the administration in identifying illegal LPG outlets, enabling their removal from residential areas and preventing potential tragedies.

