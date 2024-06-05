DC Matiari Intensifies Crackdown On Illegal LPG Shops, Urges Public Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh intensified the crackdown on illegal LPG shops in residential areas of the district, following the devastating blast in Hyderabad, that claimed several precious lives.
DC conducted surprise visits to various areas and sealed several illegal LPG shops. He also directed assistant commissioners of Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad to conduct thorough inspections in all major towns and rural areas to identify and seal illegal LPG shops operating in residential areas.
According to a handout, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh took prompt action and sealed unauthorized LPG shops in Odero Lal Station. Meanwhile, AC Hala also sealed illegal shops of LPG in taluka area. The DC Matiari has urged the public to cooperate with the administration in identifying illegal LPG outlets, enabling their removal from residential areas and preventing potential tragedies.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA inspects 1460 food outlets, discards 13634.874 kg/L unhygienic food items3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for preventive measures to eliminate environmental pollution3 minutes ago
-
Abducted child recovered3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor welcomes PM's decision to allocate funds for universities3 minutes ago
-
KMU Green Youth Movement hosts World Environment Day seminar, plantation drive3 minutes ago
-
WASA sets up 46 complaints centres, shares their contact numbers4 minutes ago
-
DC directs SSWMB to ensure Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness, stresses effective waste disposal13 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf calls for concerted efforts to strengthen, uplift PPP14 minutes ago
-
District administration organizes walk on 'World Environment Day'14 minutes ago
-
Civil society organizations applaud KP gov's significant moves in tobacco taxation14 minutes ago
-
President congratulates Claudia Sheinbaum on election as Mexican president23 minutes ago