DC Matiari reviews social protection (Mamta Program) and Nutrition Plans

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired two key meetings at the DC Office Matiari, focusing on social protection (Mamta Program) and district-wide nutrition initiatives.

The meetings were attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr. Mazahir, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Asadullah Khokhar, along with representatives from government and private institutions, NGOs and other relevant departments.

The first meeting assessed the ongoing activities and challenges of the Social Protection Authority’s Mamta Program.

Officials were directed to ensure the efficient delivery of social protection services to maximize public benefit.

The second meeting, held under the District Nutrition Coordination Committee, reviewed ongoing nutrition projects, malnutrition issues among children and women, and strategies for their resolution. Participants emphasized the need for a comprehensive monitoring system and more effective public awareness campaigns.

DC Matiari directed all departments to ensure the smooth implementation of these initiatives and enhance interdepartmental coordination to improve public welfare efforts.