DC Matiari Stresses Coordination Under National Action Plan, Reviews Security And Welfare Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Wednesday said that effective coordination, harmony and joint efforts among all concerned departments at the district level are the need of the hour under the national action plan so that practical and immediate progress can be made regarding law and order, welfare matters and sensitive issues.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the National Action Plan at Latif Hall, Matiari.

During the meeting, SSP Matiari Aijaz Memon gave a briefing on the security measures and recent activities regarding Muharram, the Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) and Independence Day. The meeting also held a detailed discussion on matters related to CPEC and non-CPEC projects.

It was also decided to take action against illegal foreigners.

All departments presented their reports and highlighted the issues they were facing. The meeting emphasized the need to prevent child labor, protect children from forced begging and to launch a public awareness campaign in this regard. It was also decided to take action against illegal petrol pumps, check the expiry dates and quality of food items being sold in shops, ensure sales at fixed prices and take strict action against those selling counterfeit goods.

The meeting was attended by Colonel Kashif, SSP Matiari Aijaz Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioners of Hala and Matiari, District Health Officer Dr. Asif Shah and officers from relevant departments.

