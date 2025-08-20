- Home
- Pakistan
- DC Matiari stresses coordination under national action plan, reviews security and welfare measures
DC Matiari Stresses Coordination Under National Action Plan, Reviews Security And Welfare Measures
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Wednesday said that effective coordination, harmony and joint efforts among all concerned departments at the district level are the need of the hour under the national action plan so that practical and immediate progress can be made regarding law and order, welfare matters and sensitive issues.
He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the District Coordination Committee for the National Action Plan at Latif Hall, Matiari.
During the meeting, SSP Matiari Aijaz Memon gave a briefing on the security measures and recent activities regarding Muharram, the Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (RA) and Independence Day. The meeting also held a detailed discussion on matters related to CPEC and non-CPEC projects.
It was also decided to take action against illegal foreigners.
All departments presented their reports and highlighted the issues they were facing. The meeting emphasized the need to prevent child labor, protect children from forced begging and to launch a public awareness campaign in this regard. It was also decided to take action against illegal petrol pumps, check the expiry dates and quality of food items being sold in shops, ensure sales at fixed prices and take strict action against those selling counterfeit goods.
The meeting was attended by Colonel Kashif, SSP Matiari Aijaz Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioners of Hala and Matiari, District Health Officer Dr. Asif Shah and officers from relevant departments.
Recent Stories
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drainage, relief efforts reviewed in certain rain-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari stresses coordination under national action plan, reviews security and welfare measures2 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road2 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera announces stronger policing, installation of 800 CCTV Cameras for safe city12 minutes ago
-
Folk voices from Pakistan turn climate grief into music and poetry12 minutes ago
-
Orderly room conducted to resolve problems of policemen in Tank22 minutes ago
-
Marsh, Oceanic Group team explores opportunities with Romania in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
AIOU reiterates august 25 admissions close date for various programs32 minutes ago
-
Training session held for paddy farmers32 minutes ago
-
Former Nazim Jangakhel shot dead32 minutes ago
-
TIKA provides hot meals, medical aid to flood-hit families in Buner, Swat32 minutes ago
-
Saeed Ghani inspects various city areas after rains32 minutes ago