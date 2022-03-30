(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid, after assuming office on Wednesday, visited the DC Secretariat and met all the officers and staff.

Muhammad Adnan Rashid also visited Taluka Hospital, Government Primary school and Government Degree College Matiari and later reached Bhitshah and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and offered prayers.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Bhitshah Rural Health Center and met the patients and inquired about the facilities there. He also instructed the officers concerned to improve the facilities in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Adnan Rashid said that government officials should perform their duties in an efficient manner so that all possible work could be done for the development and prosperity of the district by resolving public issues.

He said that resolving public problems including education, health, sanitation in cities should be the primary responsibility of district officers.

The DC further said that steps should be taken to improve the quality of ongoing development works in the district and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.