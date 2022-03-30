UrduPoint.com

DC Matiari Takes Charge, Vows To Resolve People's Issues On Priority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 07:25 PM

DC Matiari takes charge, vows to resolve people's issues on priority

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid, after assuming office on Wednesday, visited the DC Secretariat and met all the officers and staff

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid, after assuming office on Wednesday, visited the DC Secretariat and met all the officers and staff.

Muhammad Adnan Rashid also visited Taluka Hospital, Government Primary school and Government Degree College Matiari and later reached Bhitshah and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and offered prayers.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Bhitshah Rural Health Center and met the patients and inquired about the facilities there. He also instructed the officers concerned to improve the facilities in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Muhammad Adnan Rashid said that government officials should perform their duties in an efficient manner so that all possible work could be done for the development and prosperity of the district by resolving public issues.

He said that resolving public problems including education, health, sanitation in cities should be the primary responsibility of district officers.

The DC further said that steps should be taken to improve the quality of ongoing development works in the district and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Education Rashid Matiari All Government

Recent Stories

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in ..

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in central, southern parts:PMD

12 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine ..

COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine programme

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibit ..

Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibition

12 minutes ago
 Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kas ..

Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kashmir Housing Society

12 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Di ..

Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Disgusting'

12 minutes ago
 'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in ..

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in DR Congo

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.