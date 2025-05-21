Open Menu

DC Matiari Urges Action To Safeguard Women And Children Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

DC Matiari urges action to safeguard women and children rights

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A high-level meeting of district-level committees was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by officials of various government departments including Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Shah Rukh, DSP Headquarters Azam Mirza, Incharge Narcotics Control Matiari Javed Memon, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, ADHO Dr. Nazir Mallah and representatives from other key departments.

The agenda included a detailed consideration on progress and planning about the National Action Plan, Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Bonded Labour initiatives, CPEC District Implementation, the District Intelligence Committee, Anti-Beggary measures and the Foreigners Repatriation Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh while addressing the meeting stated that all relevant departments should fulfill their responsibilities properly, and inter-departmental relations should be further strengthened so that effective implementation of the National Action Plan and other important matters can be achieved.

He highlighted the need for strict monitoring at the district level against human trafficking and stressed the protection of children's and women's rights as a top priority.

Later, he also directed all departments to promptly submit reports on the implementation of the decisions made during the meeting.

Recent Stories

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

3 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

3 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special gua ..

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ

3 hours ago
 T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over rev ..

T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule

3 hours ago
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over ..

Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP

6 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series ..

Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school ..

Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan