DC Matiari urges action to safeguard women and children rights

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A high-level meeting of district-level committees was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by officials of various government departments including Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Shah Rukh, DSP Headquarters Azam Mirza, Incharge Narcotics Control Matiari Javed Memon, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, ADHO Dr. Nazir Mallah and representatives from other key departments.

The agenda included a detailed consideration on progress and planning about the National Action Plan, Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Bonded Labour initiatives, CPEC District Implementation, the District Intelligence Committee, Anti-Beggary measures and the Foreigners Repatriation Committee.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh while addressing the meeting stated that all relevant departments should fulfill their responsibilities properly, and inter-departmental relations should be further strengthened so that effective implementation of the National Action Plan and other important matters can be achieved.

He highlighted the need for strict monitoring at the district level against human trafficking and stressed the protection of children's and women's rights as a top priority.

Later, he also directed all departments to promptly submit reports on the implementation of the decisions made during the meeting.