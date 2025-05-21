DC Matiari Urges Action To Safeguard Women And Children Rights
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A high-level meeting of district-level committees was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by officials of various government departments including Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Shah Rukh, DSP Headquarters Azam Mirza, Incharge Narcotics Control Matiari Javed Memon, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, ADHO Dr. Nazir Mallah and representatives from other key departments.
The agenda included a detailed consideration on progress and planning about the National Action Plan, Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Bonded Labour initiatives, CPEC District Implementation, the District Intelligence Committee, Anti-Beggary measures and the Foreigners Repatriation Committee.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh while addressing the meeting stated that all relevant departments should fulfill their responsibilities properly, and inter-departmental relations should be further strengthened so that effective implementation of the National Action Plan and other important matters can be achieved.
He highlighted the need for strict monitoring at the district level against human trafficking and stressed the protection of children's and women's rights as a top priority.
Later, he also directed all departments to promptly submit reports on the implementation of the decisions made during the meeting.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TransPeshawar to install passenger shades at 130 feeder stops of Zu Peshawar3 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari urges action to safeguard women and children rights3 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 2,000 litres of adulterated milk3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional development, poverty alleviation3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens Rs 170m modern girls school building in city3 minutes ago
-
FCCI congratulates General Asim Munir on his elevation3 minutes ago
-
‘Systematic infanticide in Gaza’: UN warns, Pakistani siblings plead for action13 minutes ago
-
FAO Partners with NGOs to Support Sustainable Water and Agriculture Practices in Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
‘One Plant One Child’ campaign meant to nurture environment-friendly generation13 minutes ago
-
2-Day Int'l Conference on "Sustainable Computing and AI: Shaping the Future of Industry and Society" ..13 minutes ago
-
U.S. condemns attack on school bus in Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
UNICEF condemns school bus attack in Balochistan13 minutes ago