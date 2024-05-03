- Home
- Pakistan
- DC Matiari urges to accelerate development of sports facilities, libraries and local industries in d ..
DC Matiari Urges To Accelerate Development Of Sports Facilities, Libraries And Local Industries In District
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh emphasized the need for development of sports grounds and libraries, digital reading and learning halls, comprehensive public sector infrastructure and promotion of agricultural products including local tiles and other handicraft products industries in Hala.
On the visit to the Indoor Games Sports Complex Matiari, he expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work and directed the Engineer of Executive Agency to take steps to complete the project on priority basis on time.
The Deputy Commissioner also visited Odero Lal library and Computer Lab and directed to improve the quality of roof work. He added that in the second phase, a digital reading and learning hall will be established on the first floor to provide a suitable environment for the students to prepare them for the competitive examination.
He also visited the parks and other places located at the National Highway.
On this occasion, he said that 75 kilometers of National Highway passes through Matiari district and there are centuries old handicrafts, ajrak, topi, traditional rilli, khais, blue pots, woodwork and tile making industries in Hala.
The women associated with these industries are also very intelligent and capable, who are imparting skills as well as education to their children so that they can play their role for the betterment of the country's economy.
DC Matiari added that there are beautiful farms of mangoes and other fruits along the 75 km national highway and mangoes are about to come to the markets now. He added that developed nations always celebrate a better harvest.
He informed that funds will be allocated under the district beautification for local production promotion plan 2024 in the budget of the next financial year and it is planned to promote local livelihood through digital e-commerce platform.
Recent Stories
Pakistan confirm South Africa tour details
Ranbir Kapoor showers praise on beauty of Mahira Khan
ICube Qamar: Pakistan successfully launches first lunar mission
Deputy PM Dar calls for OIC's joint action to confront rising Islamophobia
Bus Plunge in Chilas Claims 20 Lives
Pakistan to launch first lunar orbit mission 'ICUBE-Qamar' today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2024
Dar for joint action to counter Islamophobia in context of Israeli aggression ag ..
Azam Tarar urges for effective implementation of Action Plan for Human Rights
PAF cadets' graduation ceremony held
One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President, PM, DPM felicitate nation, scientists as Pakistan launches first lunar satellite35 seconds ago
-
Seminar on importance of EPI program39 seconds ago
-
11 drug peddlers arrested, illegal weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin, ILO call for better rights for workers31 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate stands down in bye-election31 minutes ago
-
KP CM removes special assistant Khalid Latif Khan Marwat as cabinet member31 minutes ago
-
Climate change undermines Islamabad's ideal lifestyle41 minutes ago
-
MD, STEVTA visited BISP’s Zonal office Sukkur51 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman calls for collective work to ensure welfare of journalist community51 minutes ago
-
179 incidents of terrorism reported from KP in 2024: CTD51 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas51 minutes ago
-
NDMA launches e-learning tool kit for Disability-Inclusive DRR1 hour ago