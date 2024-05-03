DC Matiari urges to accelerate development of sports facilities, libraries and local industries in district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh emphasized the need for development of sports grounds and libraries, digital reading and learning halls, comprehensive public sector infrastructure and promotion of agricultural products including local tiles and other handicraft products industries in Hala.

On the visit to the Indoor Games Sports Complex Matiari, he expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work and directed the Engineer of Executive Agency to take steps to complete the project on priority basis on time.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Odero Lal library and Computer Lab and directed to improve the quality of roof work. He added that in the second phase, a digital reading and learning hall will be established on the first floor to provide a suitable environment for the students to prepare them for the competitive examination.

He also visited the parks and other places located at the National Highway.

On this occasion, he said that 75 kilometers of National Highway passes through Matiari district and there are centuries old handicrafts, ajrak, topi, traditional rilli, khais, blue pots, woodwork and tile making industries in Hala.

The women associated with these industries are also very intelligent and capable, who are imparting skills as well as education to their children so that they can play their role for the betterment of the country's economy.

DC Matiari added that there are beautiful farms of mangoes and other fruits along the 75 km national highway and mangoes are about to come to the markets now. He added that developed nations always celebrate a better harvest.

He informed that funds will be allocated under the district beautification for local production promotion plan 2024 in the budget of the next financial year and it is planned to promote local livelihood through digital e-commerce platform.