Open Menu

DC Matiari Visits District Including Katcha Area; Urges Enhanced Efforts In Polio Eradication Campaign

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DC Matiari visits district including Katcha area; urges enhanced efforts in polio eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh while accelerating efforts to eradicate polio, visited various areas of the district including the Katcha area.

During his visit, he met with residents and persuaded them to administer polio vaccination drops to their children.

He toured different Union Councils in the district to oversee the ongoing anti-polio campaign and urged parents to cooperate with the administration and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine. The DC also directed officials to maintain strict diligence throughout the campaign.

District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, District Focal Person Dr.

Nazir Mallah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh and AC Hala Mazahir Ali were also present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized achieving a 100% target to combat the disease effectively and secure a safe future for the next generation.

He stated that eradicating polio was a national goal and that all stakeholders should utilize their full capabilities and resources in this regard. The Deputy Commissioner added that district Matiari was currently polio-free, but caution remains essential due to reported polio cases and positive environmental samples in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Polio Visit Hyderabad Hala Matiari All

Recent Stories

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

28 minutes ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

1 hour ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

2 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

8 hours ago
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

23 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

23 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

24 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan