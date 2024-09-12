DC Matiari visits district including Katcha area; urges enhanced efforts in polio eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh while accelerating efforts to eradicate polio, visited various areas of the district including the Katcha area.

During his visit, he met with residents and persuaded them to administer polio vaccination drops to their children.

He toured different Union Councils in the district to oversee the ongoing anti-polio campaign and urged parents to cooperate with the administration and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine. The DC also directed officials to maintain strict diligence throughout the campaign.

District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain, District Focal Person Dr.

Nazir Mallah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh and AC Hala Mazahir Ali were also present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized achieving a 100% target to combat the disease effectively and secure a safe future for the next generation.

He stated that eradicating polio was a national goal and that all stakeholders should utilize their full capabilities and resources in this regard. The Deputy Commissioner added that district Matiari was currently polio-free, but caution remains essential due to reported polio cases and positive environmental samples in Hyderabad.