DC Matiari visits Ghausia Tahiriya Madrassa

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, visited Ghausia Tahiriya Madrassa Matiari, where he was accompanied by the head of the madrassa, Hafiz Basharat Memon.

During the visit, clothes were distributed among the students in celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Hafiz Basharat Memon briefed the Deputy Commissioner, mentioning that, as in previous years, this year too, 400 students were given new clothes. The madrassa also organized speech and na’at competitions, where students were awarded trophies as prizes.

He further said that the madrassa provides education to women as well, including training in sewing. Alongside religious education, the students also receive formal academic education, he added.