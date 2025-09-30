DC Matiari vows crackdown on human trafficking, forced labor, encroachments

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has said that strict action would be taken against those involved in crimes under the guise of begging. He was presiding over a meeting at Latif Hall Matiari on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh has said that strict action would be taken against those involved in crimes under the guise of begging. He was presiding over a meeting at Latif Hall Matiari on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, he said that begging was a crime, and those who use children for begging would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He added that if any person wishes to abandon begging and improve their life, the district administration will provide them full support and facilities.

The DC further said that strict action will be taken against human trafficking, forced labor, illegal petrol pumps, encroachments, hoarding and professional beggars to ensure complete implementation of the National Action Plan.

He added that we would discuss with higher authorities regarding the appointment of traffic police in the district.

Explaining further, DC said that C-PEC and Non-C-PEC projects were a national trust, and we were in full coordination with relevant institutions for their protection and security. No negligence will be tolerated and no compromise will be made on security issues.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Matiari Rao Muhammad Arif Aslam said that the overall law and order situation in the district was peaceful and satisfactory. The meeting was attended by all relevant officers.