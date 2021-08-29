UrduPoint.com

DC, MD WASA Visit Gawalmandi Area To Inspect Arrangements For Flood Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

DC, MD WASA visit Gawalmandi area to inspect arrangements for flood emergency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sunday visited Gawalmandi and other areas and inspected arrangements finalized by the administration to cope with any emergency situation after heavy downpour in the catchment area of Nullah Leh.

The DC on the occasion said that the administration including Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, Rescue-1122, Police and other departments concerned were on high alert to deal with any situation particularly in low lying areas of the city.

He directed the authorities concerned to keep the alert system updated and timely apprise the citizens about all the situation.

He asked the MD WASA to clear roads and streets and remove stagnant rain water from all the areas within shortest possible time frame.

He instructed the officers to focus low lying areas particularly of Ratta Amral, Katrian, Tippu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi and Zia ul Haq colony and report about all the situation should be submitted to DC office.

"Although, the downpour has decreased but, the administration is fully alert," he said adding, in case of emergency, all available resources would be utilized to help and facilitate the citizens.

MD WASA informed that all the machinery of WASA had been mobilized and deployed in low lying areas.

Meanwhile, Rescue-1122 on the directives of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali also deployed its teams in low lying areas including IJP road, Katarian, Gawalmandi, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony, Dhoke Awan, Habib Colony, Dhoke Ratta and several cantt areas.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman informed that Rescue-1122 had finalized all the arrangements to cope with any emergency situation.

He informed that rainfall gauging stations recorded 21mm at Saidpur, 26mm at Golra, 55 mm at Bokra, 41mm at PMD, 39mm at Shamsabad and 111mm at Chaklala which was maximum rainfall recorded on Sunday.

He said, water level at Nullah Lai remained under pre-alert level and there was no threat of flash flooding in any area as water level sensor data showed 5 feet at Kattarian and 5 feet and Gawalmandi.

The spokesman informed that a five year old girl drowned in Nullah Lai near Usman e Ghani Masjid, Habib Colony, Kacha Stop.

