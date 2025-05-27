DC meeting regarding performance of anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Kohat chaired a meeting regarding to review the performance of the second day of the anti-polio campaign on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat chaired a meeting regarding to review the performance of the second day of the anti-polio campaign on Tuesday.

According to DC office, the meeting attended by District Police Officer Kohat, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners and officers and officials of the health department.

The DC reviewed the objectives for the success of the polio campaign and issued instructions to make the polio campaign successful in the coming days.

He has appealed to the people of Kohat district to vaccinate their children against polio to save them from permanent disability and cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus can be eradicated.

