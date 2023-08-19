Open Menu

DC Meets Christian Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC meets Christian delegation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan met a Christian community delegation in his office here on Saturday.

He told the delegation the Jaranwala incident had deeply saddened and embarrassed the entire nation.

Those present in the meeting were: In-charge Security Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Ayub Opal, Mark Henry, Bishop Siraj Masih, Dr. Adil Ghouri, Master Faiz, Allama Naseem Abbas, Parvez Masih Gill, Malik Zakir, Dr. John Mehboob and others.

The DC said people of all religions were living in the Sialkot district respected each other's beliefs. However, he added, it was necessary to keep an eye on the evil elements.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for security and stability of the country.

Related Topics

Bishop Sialkot Jaranwala Christian All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police graduates two batches of female offic ..

Dubai Police graduates two batches of female officers in 1RF Course

33 minutes ago
 Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horse ..

Poland to host Sheikh Zayed Purebred Arabian Horses Cup tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Fo ..

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED2.5 mn to Khalifa Foundation&#039;s healthcare ini ..

48 minutes ago
 TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot ..

TikTok star Jannat Mirza's Dubai desert photoshoot enchants social media

1 hour ago
 UAE continues to promote the values ​​of givin ..

UAE continues to promote the values ​​of giving, extend a helping hand to le ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

Sheikh Rashid raises doubts over timely elections

2 hours ago
Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration ..

Dutch far-right activist's Holy Quran desecration spurs outrage, concerns

2 hours ago
 US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketba ..

US beats Greece on Day 2 of International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and t ..

113 Emirati investment projects in Ethiopia, and trade exchange exceeds $6bn: UA ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Rul ..

Ajman Ruler receives condolences from Fujairah Ruler, Sharjah Deputy Ruler on Sa ..

3 hours ago
 President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan ..

President Alvi approves official secrets, Pakistan Army Act amendments

3 hours ago
 ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political bac ..

ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan