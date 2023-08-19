DC meets Christian delegation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan met a Christian community delegation in his office here on Saturday.

He told the delegation the Jaranwala incident had deeply saddened and embarrassed the entire nation.

Those present in the meeting were: In-charge Security Hafiz Saeed, Coordinator District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Ayub Opal, Mark Henry, Bishop Siraj Masih, Dr. Adil Ghouri, Master Faiz, Allama Naseem Abbas, Parvez Masih Gill, Malik Zakir, Dr. John Mehboob and others.

The DC said people of all religions were living in the Sialkot district respected each other's beliefs. However, he added, it was necessary to keep an eye on the evil elements.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for security and stability of the country.