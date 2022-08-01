DC meets commandant levies force

DIR LOWER, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower on Monday held an introductory meeting with Commandant Dir Levies Captain (r) Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi and the Adjutant of Dir Levies including all relevant officials.

According to the district administration, DC said that the officials of Dir Levies should adopt apt behavior with the people and perform their duties professionally.

Besides, he said, cooperation with the tourists and providing them complete guidelines, reporting any public issue, removing encroachments from market or roads was also part of their duty.

DC Dir Lower issued further instructions saying that Levies officials should take special care of uniform and ammunition, conduct a special cleaning campaign once a week and prepare a report on a daily basis and send it to your respective Assistant Commissioners.

He said that if there is any construction going on at by-pass road and river banks, its NOC should be inspected and in case of any shortcomings report the same to DC or AC offices for action.