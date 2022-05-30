DC meets district peace committee members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi Monday called on members of district peace committee.

He said the excellent services rendered by the religious scholars for maintaining an atmosphere of peace and tolerance in the district were commendable.

Expressing happiness and contentment, he said that scholars of all schools of thought in Sargodha district were united, which was a guarantee of lasting peace.

The DC said that religious scholars should teach tolerance, love and obedience to the rules and especially in their Friday sermons. He said that he would maintain close contact with scholars and would always welcome their suggestions for peace.

The religious scholars congratulate Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi on his appointment and assure him of their full support for establishment of peace in the district.