DC Meets People To Address Problems Under CM Agenda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Karam here on Monday met people in his office to get awareness about their issues.
He directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems and provide relief to the people immediately.
