DC Meets Qatar Charity Representative

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) ::Under the provincial government's policy of "Interaction with Civil Society", Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed on Thursday held a meeting with the representative of Qatar Charity Sharifullah and discussed with him matters pertaining to the welfare of the society.

The Qatar Charity representative, gave a detailed briefing about various activities of the organization and a welfare program initiated for the welfare of the orphans.

The deputy commissioner asked him to include the orphan children of Dir Levies, police and Pakistan Army martyrs in the Orphan Scholarship Program as they rendered their lives for the country and the nation.

He said close liaison with the assistant commissioner concerned was necessary regarding any public welfare activities and program. He assured the charity representative complete cooperation on behalf of the district administration.

