DC meets VP BUJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Usta Muhammad, Mir Arshad Hussain Khan Jamali Friday met with the newly elected Vice President of the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) Nazar Muhammad at his district office.

During the meeting, the DC congratulated Nazar Muhammad on his election as Vice President of BUJ, to which Nazar Muhammad expressed his gratitude.

On this occasion, DC Mir Arshad Hussain Khan Jamali stated following the strict directives of the Government of Balochistan, rigorous measures have been taken to prevent cheating in matriculation exams.

He added Alhamdulillah, strict actions have been implemented across the Usta Muhammad district, and he personally visits examination centers daily.

A complete ban has been imposed on cheating, and if any examination staff or individual found facilitating in cheating, strict action will be taken against them, he said.

On this occasion, Nazar Muhammad, who is also Bureau Chief of APP stated that the media and administration share a close bond and InshaAllah, they would work together in the public interest.

