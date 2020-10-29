DC meets with Ulemas

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar has said that security arrangements for Eid Milad-u-Nabi procession have been made in consultation with Ulema who have always strengthened the hands of district administration in promoting interfaith and sectarian harmony in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar has said that security arrangements for Eid Milad-u-Nabi procession have been made in consultation with Ulema who have always strengthened the hands of district administration in promoting interfaith and sectarian harmony in the district.

Talking to religious scholars of different schools of thought at his office here on Thursday, DC said that the district administration and the police have already held a number of meetings with the Ulema to develop code of conduct and work out security plan with mutual understanding.