UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Meets With Ulemas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:37 PM

DC meets with Ulemas

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar has said that security arrangements for Eid Milad-u-Nabi procession have been made in consultation with Ulema who have always strengthened the hands of district administration in promoting interfaith and sectarian harmony in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar has said that security arrangements for Eid Milad-u-Nabi procession have been made in consultation with Ulema who have always strengthened the hands of district administration in promoting interfaith and sectarian harmony in the district.

Talking to religious scholars of different schools of thought at his office here on Thursday, DC said that the district administration and the police have already held a number of meetings with the Ulema to develop code of conduct and work out security plan with mutual understanding.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur

Recent Stories

Open kutcheries solves problems instantly

3 minutes ago

Russia Hopes New Kyrgyz Authorities Will Comply Wi ..

3 minutes ago

SCCI seeks joint mechanism for bolstering Pak-Afgh ..

6 minutes ago

Moderna already has $1.1 bn in deposits for Covid- ..

6 minutes ago

Renowned author Raja Changez Sultan's book launchi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.