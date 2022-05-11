UrduPoint.com

DC Mehrullah Visits Govt Degree College Kalat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM

DC Mehrullah visits Govt Degree College Kalat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kalat Capt (retd) Meharullah Badeni visited Government Degree College Kalat on Wednesday.

He inspected the classes and met students, they requested the DC to provide textbooks and internet in the college.

The DC assured the students of availability of internet in the college for better education.

He said, "Students are our future architect, it is responsibilities of teachers to provide quality education to the students so that they focus on their education and bring honour for the country."

