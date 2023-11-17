Open Menu

DC Memon Conducts Inspection To Review Performance Of CFC&RB Officers, Staff

Published November 17, 2023

DC Memon conducts inspection to review performance of CFC&RB officers, staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) In a proactive move towards enhancing citizen services, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Citizen Facilitation Centre and Registration Branches in the Federal Territory.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Sub-Registrar, and key stakeholders, the visit aimed at evaluating the efficiency of operations, ICT spokesman said Friday.

During the inspection, DC Memon meticulously reviewed the performance of officers and staff, underscoring the importance of citizen-centric approaches. He issued vital instructions to the ADCR, emphasizing the sacred trust bestowed upon the authorities.

Memon urged the team to address the concerns of the public with the values of politeness, gentleness, and prioritization.

Recognizing the Facilitation Center as a cornerstone for public interaction, the DC conveyed a strong message of commitment to service excellence. His directives underscored the significance of resolving issues with a human touch.

This hands-on approach by DC Memon reflects a strategic commitment to fostering a responsive and citizen-friendly administrative environment in Islamabad, ensuring that public needs are met with the highest standards of courtesy and efficiency.

