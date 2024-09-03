- Home
DC Mirpur Orders Strict Price Control Measures, Warns Of Business Closures For Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz has ordered a crackdown on price violations in the district, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the availability of essential goods to the public at officially-fixed prices.
According to DC Office, the deputy commissioner chairing the District Price Control Committee meeting on Tuesday, stressed that magistrates must play a more active role in monitoring and enforcing price controls, citing orders from the AJK State Government and the Supreme Court.
He warned that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.
Under a new strategy, duty magistrates have been instructed to make the checking system more effective.
Instead of simply imposing fines on violators, their business centers will be sealed and they will face stricter penalties.
The DC has also ordered strict checks on the quality and prices of essential items including milk, yogurt, meat, cold drinks, vegetables, fruits and petroleum products. Weights and measures will be strictly monitored and traffic laws enforced.
The ban on bringing milk and slaughtered meat from outside the Mirpur district will also continue to be strictly enforced.
