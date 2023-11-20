Open Menu

DC Mirpurkhas Advocates For Child Rights On International Children's Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 09:49 PM

DC Mirpurkhas advocates for Child Rights on International Children's Day

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr Rasheed Masood Khan, emphasized the importance of child rights on Monday, stating that their bright future is intricately linked to their protection

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr Rasheed Masood Khan, emphasized the importance of child rights on Monday, stating that their bright future is intricately linked to their protection. 

The DC office reported that Dr Rasheed Masood Khan participated in an event commemorating International Children's Day in Mirpurkhas.

The event was organized by the Child Protection Unit of the Social Welfare Department, Mirpurkhas, with support from the International Rescue Company Social Organization.

 

The DC acknowledged the commendable efforts of the Child Protection Unit, IRC, and UNICEF in organizing the program.

A rally for awareness of World Children's Day was led by officials and stakeholders, including District Child Protection Officer Junaid Mirza, District education Officer Dr Chaman Mansha Jeevan, and Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso.

Numerous students, teachers, and officials actively participated in the event

APP/Hms/378

Related Topics

World Education Company Chaman Sardar Masood Khan Event From

Recent Stories

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

5 minutes ago
 Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarf ..

Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz sent to jail on judicial r ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway p ..

Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway project

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support ..

Caretaker PM reiterates Pakistan’s solid support to diplomatic efforts for end ..

5 minutes ago
 ICT's teams arrested professional beggars during o ..

ICT's teams arrested professional beggars during operation

1 minute ago
 ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

ADC chairs price control magistrates meeting

1 minute ago
Court rejects Parvez Elahi bail plea in principal ..

Court rejects Parvez Elahi bail plea in principal secretary appointment case

1 minute ago
 Robbers loot petrol pump

Robbers loot petrol pump

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ju ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Sh ..

43 minutes ago
 Young population's demographic dividend; says Gove ..

Young population's demographic dividend; says Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur ..

43 minutes ago
 Commissioner pays surprise visit to Rural Health C ..

Commissioner pays surprise visit to Rural Health Center, Basic Health Unit

43 minutes ago
 Bangladesh convicts 139 opposition officials, acti ..

Bangladesh convicts 139 opposition officials, activists: lawyers

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan