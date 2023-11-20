(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr Rasheed Masood Khan, emphasized the importance of child rights on Monday, stating that their bright future is intricately linked to their protection

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr Rasheed Masood Khan, emphasized the importance of child rights on Monday, stating that their bright future is intricately linked to their protection.

The DC office reported that Dr Rasheed Masood Khan participated in an event commemorating International Children's Day in Mirpurkhas.

The event was organized by the Child Protection Unit of the Social Welfare Department, Mirpurkhas, with support from the International Rescue Company Social Organization.

The DC acknowledged the commendable efforts of the Child Protection Unit, IRC, and UNICEF in organizing the program.

A rally for awareness of World Children's Day was led by officials and stakeholders, including District Child Protection Officer Junaid Mirza, District education Officer Dr Chaman Mansha Jeevan, and Director Information Ghulam Raza Khoso.

Numerous students, teachers, and officials actively participated in the event.

APP/Hms/378