DC Mirpurkhas Announces Support For Tezgam Train Tragedy Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Tuesday offered heartfelt condolences and announced significant support for the families of the Tezgam Train Tragedy

At a Quran recitation and prayer ceremony organized with the collaboration of Aiwan-e-Sahafat Mirpurkhas and Chaudhry Haji Nizamuddin Arain, DC announced financial assistance for the heirs of the victims, as well as the free registration of eight plots for their families.

Chaudhry Haji Niazamuddin Arain and Rais Ghulam Qadir Mari also pledged their support, announcing that they would provide monthly rations to the families of the martyrs and construct a house for one of the victims' families.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, journalists, and citizens, who offered prayers for the victims' forgiveness.

