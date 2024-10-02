DC Mirpurkhas calls for enhanced Polio strategy

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr. Rashid Masood Khan Wednesday stressed the need for improved anti-polio campaign strategies in the city, following recent cases in neighboring districts.

Presiding over an October campaign review meeting, Rashid emphasized protecting innocent children from polio virus infection.

During the meeting, he ordered to update records of absent children during polio campaigns and to focus on union councils with weak performance in previous campaigns.

He also instructed the health department and revenue officers to have regular meetings every 15 days in their respective tehsils.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Jai Ram Das, and representatives from WHO, UNICEF, and the education Department were also present in the meeting.

