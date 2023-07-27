Open Menu

DC Mirpurkhas Ensures Peaceful Processions Of 8th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

DC Mirpurkhas ensures peaceful processions of 8th Muharram

Processions of 8th Muharram were peacefully carried out on Thursday under strict security arrangements throughout the city of Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Processions of 8th Muharram were peacefully carried out on Thursday under strict security arrangements throughout the city of Mirpurkhas.

The mourning procession began from "Aza khana Zehra" located in the Kahri quarter and proceeded towards its destination through various routes.

According to DC office, the Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, Noor Mustafa Laghari, and SSP Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhary supervise and ensured the security of the mourning procession.

Speaking about the arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Noor Mustafa Laghari assured that the district administration would fully participate in organizing and securing all events related to the 8th to 10th Muharram.

Their attention is focused on ensuring security, electricity supply, and maintaining cleanliness during this period.

SSP Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhary mentioned that a significant security force had been deployed for the processions including 200 policemen, along with Rangers and ladies police officers.

Additionally, 1500 SDPOs, SHOs, ASI, and constables were deployed to ensure security until "Yum e Ashura" (the 10th day of Muharram).

The strict security measures were implemented to ensure the peaceful and safe observance of the Muharram processions in the district, he added.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Electricity Asad Ali All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

3 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

3 minutes ago
 Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

5 minutes ago
 Yadav, Jadeja send West Indies crashing to 114 all ..

Yadav, Jadeja send West Indies crashing to 114 all out in first ODI

5 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts 4-members Chinese Scholars visit

ISSI hosts 4-members Chinese Scholars visit

5 minutes ago
Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia spark En ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia spark England collapse in 5th Test

5 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan engaged in close economic, financi ..

China, Pakistan engaged in close economic, financial cooperation: Mao Ning

7 minutes ago
 PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation ..

PITB organizes seminar on Strategic Implementation of Generative AI

8 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation discuss CPEC achievements

Chinese delegation discuss CPEC achievements

8 minutes ago
 China Helping Russia Mitigate Impacts of Western S ..

China Helping Russia Mitigate Impacts of Western Sanctions - US Intelligence Rep ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan