DC Mirpurkhas ensures peaceful processions of 8th Muharram

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Processions of 8th Muharram were peacefully carried out on Thursday under strict security arrangements throughout the city of Mirpurkhas.

The mourning procession began from "Aza khana Zehra" located in the Kahri quarter and proceeded towards its destination through various routes.

According to DC office, the Deputy Commissioner of Mirpurkhas, Noor Mustafa Laghari, and SSP Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhary supervise and ensured the security of the mourning procession.

Speaking about the arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Noor Mustafa Laghari assured that the district administration would fully participate in organizing and securing all events related to the 8th to 10th Muharram.

Their attention is focused on ensuring security, electricity supply, and maintaining cleanliness during this period.

SSP Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhary mentioned that a significant security force had been deployed for the processions including 200 policemen, along with Rangers and ladies police officers.

Additionally, 1500 SDPOs, SHOs, ASI, and constables were deployed to ensure security until "Yum e Ashura" (the 10th day of Muharram).

The strict security measures were implemented to ensure the peaceful and safe observance of the Muharram processions in the district, he added.