Open Menu

DC Mirpurkhas Ensures Swift Drainage Of Rainwater

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DC Mirpurkhas ensures swift drainage of rainwater

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has put all concerned departments on high alert to ensure immediate drainage of monsoon rainwater from streets, low-lying areas, and major highways across the Mirpurkhas division.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Uqaili emphasized that a well-planned strategy is being implemented to swiftly address the issues and alleviate the difficulties faced by the public.

To achieve this, local bodies, revenue officers, and related departments are actively monitoring and executing the necessary works. The municipal corporation and all relevant departments are also on high alert to ensure a rapid response to the situation.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Alert Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

18 minutes ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

22 minutes ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago
 IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water

2 days ago
 DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court

2 days ago
 AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan