DC Mirpurkhas ensures swift drainage of rainwater

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has put all concerned departments on high alert to ensure immediate drainage of monsoon rainwater from streets, low-lying areas, and major highways across the Mirpurkhas division.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Uqaili emphasized that a well-planned strategy is being implemented to swiftly address the issues and alleviate the difficulties faced by the public.

To achieve this, local bodies, revenue officers, and related departments are actively monitoring and executing the necessary works. The municipal corporation and all relevant departments are also on high alert to ensure a rapid response to the situation.

