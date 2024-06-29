DC Mirpurkhas For Devotion In Anti-Polio Drive To Secure Children's Future
Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan emphasized the importance of a dedicated and diligent approach to the upcoming anti-polio campaign, stating that the future of Mirpurkhas' children depends on the eradication of polio.
Chairing a meeting with the Polio Program's Focal Person and health officials here Saturday, Dr. Khan stressed that the campaign, running from July 1st to 5th, aims to vaccinate 348,000 children under the age of five.
With a target of 100 percent coverage, the DC directed the health officials to focus on the remaining 4,279 children who missed polio drops in the previous campaign.
He also highlighted the need to improve the polio efficiency ratio, currently at 98.3 percent. The anti-polio campaign demands seriousness and devotion to ensure a polio-free future for the children of Mirpurkhas, he stated.
The meeting was attended by top officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh, District Health Officer Dr. Jairam Das, and WHO Area Coordinator Tahir Hussain.
