DC Mirpurkhas Stresses Full Coverage On Anti-Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rasheed Masood Khan emphasized on Wednesday that the need for effective measures during the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled from July 1st to July 5th

As per details, he directed health department officers to ensure that no child between 5 years of age is missed for polio drops. Additionally, Dr. Masood Khan gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting in the commissioner's office hall dedicated to planning the polio campaign.

He underscored the importance of immunizing every child, stating, "Children are our future, and we must ensure every child receives polio drops." According to a handout issued on Tuesday, District Health Officer Dr.

Jai Ramdas and Focal Person for the Polio Program Dr. Narayandas Jagani highlighted challenges faced in previous campaigns, mentioning that 4,280 children across the district, who were away for school holidays in other cities, were vaccinated against polio.

However, some children were missed due to logistical reasons, impacting campaign targets. To address these challenges, Dr. Jagani informed that dedicated teams have been formed for the upcoming campaign. These teams will ensure comprehensive coverage and administer polio drops to all eligible children, thereby striving to achieve the campaign's objectives.

