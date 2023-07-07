DC Mirpurkhas takes notice of increasing price of wheat flour

Mirpurkhas , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zayn al-Abidin Memon took notice of the increasing price of wheat flour in Mirpurkhas.

He was chairing a meeting of the representatives of food Department, Bureau of Supply, Atta Chakki Association and Flour Mills Association at his office here Friday.

The delegation told that due to the non-availability of government wheat, they were buying private wheat due to which the flour is being sold at a high price.

The DC assured them of writing a letter to the Secretary Food for the issuance of further wheat.

On this occasion, Superintendent of Food Department, Mavi Gahlro said that till September last year, wheat was provided to 91 mill owners under the government quota, while this year the target of procurement of wheat was set at 3 lac metric tons, out of which 73 thousand metric tons of wheat had been procured, which was 21.

8 percent.

According to the policy of the Food Department, the supply of wheat to the mill owners was stopped.

On which, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Food Department and the district administration of Mirpurkhas would take all possible measures to provide relief to the people. He fixed the price of wheat flour per kg at 140 rupees in mutual consultation with the Atta Chakki Association and its flour mill price at 125 rupees per kg.

DC also directed that the price per kg of flour should be displayed at a prominent place.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kaniho to visit flour mills to review the fixed price of flour.