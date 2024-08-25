Open Menu

DC Mirpurkhas Urges Parents To Join Fight Against Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has emphasized the importance of addressing concerns and persuading parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio.

Chairing a meeting on Sunday to review preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign (September 9-13), Dr. Khan stressed the need for collective effort and serious commitment to eradicate the disease.

The campaign will deploy 1070 teams, including fixed, transit and area in-charges to ensure widespread coverage. Officials were instructed to resolve any issues promptly and review team performance regularly.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of nutrition in combating polio, with calls for integrating nutrition programs into health centers. Attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Baloch, Assistant Commissioners, representatives from WHO, UNICEF and related departments.

