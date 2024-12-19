DC Mirpurkhas Urges Talented Youth To Take Leap In Skills & Business
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday called upon talented youth to come forward and showcase their skills in business.
He was addressing a ceremony at Darbar Hall, where 14 trained youth received checks for business under the Power to Youth project of the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP).
On this occasion, Dr. Khan praised the CSSP for providing skill training to over 700 youth from backward areas, with more than 20 of them receiving financial support for business on merit.
He vowed to convince the Women Development Department to initiate similar programs and conduct skill training courses at the UC level under STEVTA.
CSSP Managers Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri and Ghulam Shabbir Jarwar revealed that employment centers are functioning in over 20 villages, providing training to men and women in various fields. The trained youth, who received checks, expressed their gratitude and shared plans to open businesses, including beautician, tailoring, and motorbike mechanic shops.
The ceremony concluded with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood announcing the issuance of a letter of appreciation to the CSSP for their outstanding contributions to empowering youth.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event
Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Father, uncle awarded life term in Hudood case7 minutes ago
-
Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 laid in Senate7 minutes ago
-
DPO orders tight security on Dec 257 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters gangs busted, 11 motorcycles recovered7 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates business exhibition at IM Science7 minutes ago
-
Pollution: number of dry cough patients in hospitals increase7 minutes ago
-
7 law breakers held7 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA prepares to launch academic programs7 minutes ago
-
Capital punishment on two counts awarded in murder case8 minutes ago
-
Muslim world should expedite efforts to safeguard oppressed people: Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Abdul Qayyum8 minutes ago
-
Open House and Career Fair held CUI, Wah Campus8 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas urges talented youth to take leap in skills & business8 minutes ago