DC Mirpurkhas urges talented youth to take leap in skills & business

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday called upon talented youth to come forward and showcase their skills in business.

He was addressing a ceremony at Darbar Hall, where 14 trained youth received checks for business under the Power to Youth project of the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP).

On this occasion, Dr. Khan praised the CSSP for providing skill training to over 700 youth from backward areas, with more than 20 of them receiving financial support for business on merit.

He vowed to convince the Women Development Department to initiate similar programs and conduct skill training courses at the UC level under STEVTA.

CSSP Managers Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri and Ghulam Shabbir Jarwar revealed that employment centers are functioning in over 20 villages, providing training to men and women in various fields. The trained youth, who received checks, expressed their gratitude and shared plans to open businesses, including beautician, tailoring, and motorbike mechanic shops.

The ceremony concluded with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood announcing the issuance of a letter of appreciation to the CSSP for their outstanding contributions to empowering youth.

