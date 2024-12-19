Open Menu

DC Mirpurkhas Urges Talented Youth To Take Leap In Skills & Business

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

DC Mirpurkhas urges talented youth to take leap in skills & business

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan on Thursday called upon talented youth to come forward and showcase their skills in business.

He was addressing a ceremony at Darbar Hall, where 14 trained youth received checks for business under the Power to Youth project of the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP).

On this occasion, Dr. Khan praised the CSSP for providing skill training to over 700 youth from backward areas, with more than 20 of them receiving financial support for business on merit.

He vowed to convince the Women Development Department to initiate similar programs and conduct skill training courses at the UC level under STEVTA.

CSSP Managers Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri and Ghulam Shabbir Jarwar revealed that employment centers are functioning in over 20 villages, providing training to men and women in various fields. The trained youth, who received checks, expressed their gratitude and shared plans to open businesses, including beautician, tailoring, and motorbike mechanic shops.

The ceremony concluded with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood announcing the issuance of a letter of appreciation to the CSSP for their outstanding contributions to empowering youth.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Business Civil Society Rashid Sardar Masood Khan Women From Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

41 seconds ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

18 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

35 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

47 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

48 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

1 hour ago
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

1 hour ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan