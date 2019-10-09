DC Mithi confirms presence of locusts in Tharparkar

The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem revealed that lethal locusts swarms was still prevailing in district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr. Shahzad Tahir Thaheem revealed that lethal locusts swarms was still prevailing in district .

In a statement quoting a report issued by Muhktiar Kar he said that locusts swarms were still present in different localities of the District.

He said that fumigation spray was being carried out so that damage to the plants and crops could be minimised.