DC mobilizes Capital admin to effectively combat dengue threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a review meeting regarding the implementation of anti-dengue protocols in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates and various stakeholders who stressed the importance of the campaign.

The DC emphasized the need to strictly adopt the precautionary actions to counter dengue. He also cautioned that while the disease isn't overly perilous, adhering to preventive measures was crucial.

The DC also highlighted the importance of preventing water accumulation in diverse locations such as garbage collection points, workshops and tire shops.

Furthermore, he underscored the initiation of an awareness campaign to educate the public about anti-dengue practices.

He affirmed an all-out commitment to combat the virus, emphasizing particular attention to the rural regions of Islamabad.

He assured the utmost dedication to safeguarding citizens' lives by employing every available means.