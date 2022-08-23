UrduPoint.com

DC Monitor Anti-polio Drive In Islamabad

Published August 23, 2022

DC monitor anti-polio drive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Tuesday visited various localities in the city to monitor activities of vaccinators during second day of the anti-polio vaccination drive.

During the inspection, he checked tele-sheets and fingerprints of the children.The DC also interacted with the parents/guardians, stressing them to administer anti-polio drops to each child in the Federal capital.

Memon directed the assistant commissioners to ensure effective monitoring of vaccinators in areas from where confirm polio cases and refusal cases had been reported.

He underscored the need for integrated efforts to make the federal capital a polio free and asked the health authorities to direct vaccinators to reach every child and get him vaccinated.

"Eradicating polio is a national cause, therefore, people from all segments of society especially religious scholars, teachers, social activists and notables should extend full support and cooperation towards the administration and heath department to save children from the crippling disease", the DC remarked.

Meanwhile, a weekly meeting to review public complaints received through Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and other media sources was held under the Chairperson-ship of the Additional Commissioner (G) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Quratulain Malik .

The Chair after detailed analysis of the complaints gave directions on early resolution of public complaints within stipulated time frame.

She directed all the participants to provide maximum relief to complainants in line with the directions of Chief Commissioner, (ICT) Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman.

Earlier, the Chief Commissioner had directed the administration to ensure regular meetings for effective and timely resolution of the public complaints.

