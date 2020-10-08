DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali monitored the anti-encroachment drive and supervised the ongoing operation against mafia in Pratab Nagar area on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali monitored the anti-encroachment drive and supervised the ongoing operation against mafia in Pratab Nagar area on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and officials of the Metropolitan Corporation were also present.

The DC said that the full-scale operation against the mafia was under way with legal force and state land being vacated from the land grabbers.

He called for planting of trees in parks and green belts. He also urged the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and Metropolitan Corporation to clear the state land from encroachers in their jurisdiction.