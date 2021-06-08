UrduPoint.com
DC Monitors Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:10 PM

DC monitors anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muddasir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited Govt Filter Hospital Wahdat Road to monitor the 5-Day anti-polio campaign that started from Monday and will continue till Friday

During the visit, the DC was briefed that the officials of the Health department had set up 6900 teams, which were visiting door to door to administer polio drops to children up to 5-year age.

The DC urged upon the parents, teachers, representative of NGOs and people that they should come forward to play their role to make the campaign a success.

He also said that in order to monitor the campaign in the city, control rooms had already been set up. He elaborated that some 1.8 million children would be administered the vaccine in provincial capital during the 5-day long drive and around 485,000 children were administered the vaccine on first day of campaign.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers of district health authority for effective monitoring of the drive to achieve 100 per cent target.

