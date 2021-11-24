DC monitors crops situation in different tehsils

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Hasilpur Tehsil and Khairpur Tamiwali Tehsil

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Hasilpur Tehsil and Khairpur Tamiwali Tehsil.

He monitored the situation of crops from his account through the mobile app of the modern digital land records.

Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur and Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali were also present on the occasion.