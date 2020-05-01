DC monitors fruits & vegetables rates in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhi on Friday paid a surprise visit to local markets of fruits and vegetables to monitor the prices and quality of essential items being provided to the people during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhi on Friday paid a surprise visit to local markets of fruits and vegetables to monitor the prices and quality of essential items being provided to the people during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Assistant Commissioners (AC), Mukhtiarkar and other officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.

The DC who was observing fast spent more than one hours in markets despite heat to review the prices of essential items being provided to the citizens during COVID-19.

He also talked to the consumers and inquired from them about the rates and quality of daily use items.

He checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, meat, and flour at the different shops as well as their quality.

He directed AC to ensure proper quality and sale of essential items at the fixed rates during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and warned that no compromise will be made in this regard.