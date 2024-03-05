Open Menu

DC Monitors Packaging, Distribution Of Food Hampers

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

DC monitors packaging, distribution of food hampers

In adherence to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations for relief hampers under ‘Neghban Ramazan Program’ are in full swing to cater the deserving beneficiaries of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) In adherence to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations for relief hampers under ‘Neghban Ramazan Program’ are in full swing to cater the deserving beneficiaries of the provincial capital.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Tuesday conducted a tour of the warehouse to assess the preparations, packaging and distribution process of food hampers.

During her visit, the deputy commissioner reviewed the distribution process, ensuring the verification of beneficiaries' data. The pilot phase of the Ramazan Relief Package distribution, part of the Neghban Ramazan program, is successfully ongoing, reaching the doorsteps of deserving beneficiaries for the second consecutive day.

The DC informed that a total of 2,083 beneficiaries have been provided with the Ramazan Neghban Food Hamper in the last two days. On Tuesday, 1,077 beneficiaries received the Relief Package directly at their doorsteps, she added. After thorough verification of the beneficiaries' eligibility, the data upload for the Relief Package distribution is in progress.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider emphasized that, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, there will be no compromise on the quality of the food hampers. The distribution process is meticulously monitored to ensure that the deserving segment receive timely and high-quality assistance during the holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Progress

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

10 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

5 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

12 minutes ago
 Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

12 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

24 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

24 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

28 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

28 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

28 minutes ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

28 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan