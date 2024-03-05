DC Monitors Packaging, Distribution Of Food Hampers
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) In adherence to the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, preparations for relief hampers under ‘Neghban Ramazan Program’ are in full swing to cater the deserving beneficiaries of the provincial capital.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Tuesday conducted a tour of the warehouse to assess the preparations, packaging and distribution process of food hampers.
During her visit, the deputy commissioner reviewed the distribution process, ensuring the verification of beneficiaries' data. The pilot phase of the Ramazan Relief Package distribution, part of the Neghban Ramazan program, is successfully ongoing, reaching the doorsteps of deserving beneficiaries for the second consecutive day.
The DC informed that a total of 2,083 beneficiaries have been provided with the Ramazan Neghban Food Hamper in the last two days. On Tuesday, 1,077 beneficiaries received the Relief Package directly at their doorsteps, she added. After thorough verification of the beneficiaries' eligibility, the data upload for the Relief Package distribution is in progress.
Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider emphasized that, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, there will be no compromise on the quality of the food hampers. The distribution process is meticulously monitored to ensure that the deserving segment receive timely and high-quality assistance during the holy month of Ramazan.
