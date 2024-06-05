DC monitors polio campaign in UC 6, emphasizes community support

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, accompanied by the District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) Team, here on Wednesday conducted a thorough monitoring exercise of the ongoing polio campaign activities in Union Council (UC) 6.

During the visit, he assessed the cold chain status, ensuring the vaccines' efficacy and checked the vaccination process of children in the area.

The DC commended the team's efforts and addressed field challenges, emphasizing the importance of community support for polio vaccination efforts.

