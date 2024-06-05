DC Monitors Polio Campaign In UC 6, Emphasizes Community Support
Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 05:21 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, accompanied by the District Emergency Operations Center (DEOC) Team, here on Wednesday conducted a thorough monitoring exercise of the ongoing polio campaign activities in Union Council (UC) 6.
During the visit, he assessed the cold chain status, ensuring the vaccines' efficacy and checked the vaccination process of children in the area.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the cold chain situation, ensured vaccine efficacy and checked child vaccination in the area. He also appreciated the efforts of the team and emphasized the importance of community support for polio vaccination efforts and directed them to take all possible measures to overcome field challenges.
