DC Monitors Teams During Anti-polio Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir visited several areas to monitor the ongoing anti-polio campaign across the district.

During the visit, she personally administered polio drops to children. The special five-day anti-polio drive, which began today and will continue until April 25, aimed to immunize 385,027 children under the age of five in the district.

CEO District Health Authority Dr. Faisal Waheed, Polio Focal Person Dr. Umar, and other health department officials accompanied the DC.

Dr. Lubna Nazir urged citizens not to delay opening doors for polio teams, especially in the hot and humid weather, and appealed for maximum cooperation from parents and guardians to ensure the success of the campaign.

A total of 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, 26 transit teams, along with 75 UC medical officers and 286 area in-charges, are participating in the campaign.

The DC directed health officials to strictly follow the micro-plan, placing special emphasis on finger marking and door marking to ensure no child is left unvaccinated. She urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and protect their children from lifelong disability.

